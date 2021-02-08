Report: Tom Brady texted Tyrann Mathieu to apologize for trash talk

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got in each others’ faces during Super Bowl LV, in an exchange that Brady appeared to instigate but Mathieu got penalized for. Afterward, Brady reached out to Mathieu to apologize.

Brady texted Mathieu to say he was sorry for the incident and considers Mathieu a “class act” and a “great leader,” according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Mathieu said after the game, “Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. It’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Super Bowl LV was the fourth time Brady and Mathieu have squared off. There have been no previous incidents between the two.