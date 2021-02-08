Report: Washington pauses cheerleader program, will rebrand and have new director

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has halted its cheerleading program and will rebrand the group under a new director, according to Darren Haynes and Nick Boykin of WUSA9.

The operation has been heavily scrutinized with a group of former cheerleaders filing a lawsuit against the team for unauthorized videos filmed by the team. Additionally, a 2013 photo shoot in Costa Rica allegedly had male sponsors of the team invited to intend as cheerleaders had their pictures taken in various levels of undress.

The Washington Football Team has dismissed director Jamilla Keene from her position running the unit.

“The time is right to reimagine our entire gameday experience to reinvent it in a way that reflects our modern identity and aligns with what today’s fan seeks. Coach Rivera has done an incredible job on the field. We will elevate our off-the-field product to match,” team president Jason Wright said in a statement on Monday.

The team has hired Code and Theory to help with their rebranding efforts.

The NFL is nearing the completion of an investigation of sexual harassment allegations into the team that led to the dismissal of three member of the front office, Alex Santos, Richard Mann III and play-by-play voice Larry Michael last summer.