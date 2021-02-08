Super Bowl LV drew a higher TV rating in Boston than in Tampa

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2021, 11:25 AM EST
Super Bowl LV
Getty Images

Plenty of Patriots fans still love to watch Tom Brady.

Via John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, the TV rating in Boston actually surpassed the TV rating in Tampa.

According to Ourand, Boston generated a rating of 57.6, which means that 57.6 percent of all TVs in the market were turned to the game. In Tampa, that number was 52.3.

The 57.6 rating in Boston surpasses the rating generated there for all but one of the Patriots’ Super Bowl appearances. Which is, frankly, an amazing outcome.

So, yes, nearly a year after he left town, Tom Brady still moves the needle in and around Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the Patriots host the Buccaneers during the 2021 regular season. That game likely will draw a big rating, too.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Super Bowl LV drew a higher TV rating in Boston than in Tampa

  1. Do you think Coach Belichick was one of those viewers? If so, what do you believe he was thinking during the course of the game?

  4. Florida is easily the worst sports state in America, I can remember when the Heat and the Rays were playing in Championships with half empty stadiums. Alright, here’s the big thing to bring up from this weekend…can we PRETTY PLEASE move the Superbowl to Saturday starting next year? Sunday makes no sense and I am going to take Monday off going forward lol

  5. That defensive performance was insane. Mahomes was running for his life on most plays. Todd Bowles called the game of a lifetime on defense.

  8. Not too crazy that the ratings were higher than past years. Way less parties consolidating viewership means more individual TVs tuned in.

  9. Buccaneers fans are not used to winning. This season was a real shocker. I guess Boston just has more football fans.

  10. Why would anyone in Tampa be excited to see these paid mercenaries play? They’ll be back to 8-8 or worse next season when they can’t all of their pending free agents.

  13. tvguy22 says:
    February 8, 2021 at 11:37 am
    That’s because they’re not Patriots fans. They are bandwagon jumpers

    ——
    Uh, not even close.

    Least bandwagon city in the nation. We’re all Tom Brady and Gronk fans. And with good reason. You may have witnessed some of it over the years.

    Still diehard Patriots fans. Celebrating with Tampa Bay while the Pats are out of it. Happy for the fans down there who are having a great year in all sports.

  14. Olyhawkguy says:
    February 8, 2021 at 11:46 am
    Pats fans were just curious to see Brady in the post-cheating era.

    Can you say “trying too hard “

  15. In Tampa was easy to watch the game in bars and other gatherings, there aren’t as much covid restrictions as in other parts of the country, that means less TV sets on, not necessarily less people watching.

  16. Belichick = Great HC but terrible GM

    Kraft, the Owner, allowed BB to destroy the Team and drive Brady out of town

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.