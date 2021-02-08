Super Bowl LV drew a higher TV rating in Boston than in Tampa

Getty Images

Plenty of Patriots fans still love to watch Tom Brady.

Via John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, the TV rating in Boston actually surpassed the TV rating in Tampa.

According to Ourand, Boston generated a rating of 57.6, which means that 57.6 percent of all TVs in the market were turned to the game. In Tampa, that number was 52.3.

The 57.6 rating in Boston surpasses the rating generated there for all but one of the Patriots’ Super Bowl appearances. Which is, frankly, an amazing outcome.

So, yes, nearly a year after he left town, Tom Brady still moves the needle in and around Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the Patriots host the Buccaneers during the 2021 regular season. That game likely will draw a big rating, too.