Tom Brady doesn’t want to rank his Super Bowl wins

Getty Images

Tom Brady has been to 10 Super Bowls. He’s now won seven of them.

Asking Brady where he’d rank last night’s 31-9 victory over the Chiefs in his collection of championships might be like asking someone to rank their children. Brady’s often said his favorite ring is “the next one.” But he didn’t even provide that satisfying soundbite when he got asked the question during his Monday morning press conference.

“I said last night that every year is different. This year has been incredible for me. it’s just been incredible. It’s great, that’s where I rank it,” Brady said. “I think in a unique way, it’s kind of like with the coronavirus situation and all the protocols, it was really like football for junkies. There was not really a lot of other things to do other than show up to work and play football. Normally, there’s a lot of other things that go along with playing football. So if you love football, this was the year to be a player in the NFL because that’s all it was. It was like football camp with all your buddies year round. So I really enjoyed that part.”

So Brady, as expected, didn’t say he liked winning this Super Bowl more than the six he won with the Patriots. But for a 43-year-old quarterback performing at an unprecedented level, there’s little doubt this victory tastes at least as sweet as the others.