Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any NFL franchise

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday, giving him more Super Bowls than any of the NFL’s 32 franchises.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, and has now won his first with the Buccaneers. The Patriots’ six Super Bowls with Brady are their only Vince Lombardi Trophies, and they’re tied with the Steelers for the most in history.

Only six NFL franchises have even half as many Super Bowl wins as Brady.

Here’s Brady atop the list of franchises with multiple Super Bowl wins.

Brady: 7

Patriots: 6

Steelers: 6

Cowboys: 5

49ers: 5

Packers: 4

Giants: 4

Washington: 3

Broncos: 3

Raiders: 3

Dolphins: 2

Colts: 2

Chiefs: 2

Ravens: 2

Buccaneers: 2