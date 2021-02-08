Tom Brady’s post-Patriots success proves the value of deference to great quarterbacks

For years, NFL teams have treated quarterbacks like employees, even when expecting quarterbacks to behave like quasi-members of management.

Tom Brady‘s instant success with the Buccaneers should cause teams with truly great quarterbacks to seriously reconsider that approach.

Although Brady blazed the trail by beating a path out of New England, other quarterbacks can get to the same place without leaving where they currently are. With the salary cap expected to drop from $198.2 million in 2020 to roughly $180 million in 2021, capable veterans will lose their roster spots. Skilled free agents will not receive the kind of offers they expect.

If players in a depressed market will be forced to take whatever they can get, why not get it from a great team? Specifically, why not choose to play for a competitive team with a great quarterback?

Teams with great quarterbacks but average supporting casts will need to be ready to make their moves. Brady compelled the Buccaneers to do it in a year with a normal salary cap. Veterans who face a season with dramatically reduced revenue and unexpected availability on the open market easily could gravitate to teams like Tampa Bay. Or Green Bay. Or Seattle. Or Kansas City.

If 2020 marked the dawn of the quarterback-engineered Superteam and if 2021 sees that concept blossom, there can only be so many of them. And the teams that will have the best chance to become truly super are the teams with the true franchise quarterbacks who already have shown that they can climb the mountain: The Buccaneers, the Packers, the Seahawks, and the Chiefs.

Added to that list, possibly, will be wherever Deshaun Watson lands in 2021 — if he indeed gets out of Houston.

Regardless, Brady has proven that a great quarterback can (and should) have as much or more internal juice than a coach or a G.M. A great quarterback can create an atmosphere of deference to the quarterback, where those running the team realize that only good things flow from giving a truly great quarterback what he needs to chase a championship. And then the powers-that-be wisely will understand that, despite outdated notions that quarterbacks should shut up and play, the smart move will be to cater to the great quarterback, giving him what he wants and letting him do his thing.

In one season, the Buccaneers proved the value of that approach by winning the Super Bowl. Other teams fortunate enough to have true franchise quarterbacks would be wise to consider doing the same thing, especially with so many potentially affordable free agents poised to land on the open market.

28 responses to "Tom Brady's post-Patriots success proves the value of deference to great quarterbacks

  1. Or last night proves a dominant D-line will always keep you in the game and give you the flexibility to drop 7 into coverage.

  3. Actual evidence of the importance of getting rid of dead weight….
    NOT wasting YEARS with a mediocre to average qb (Winston) and losing good players to other teams doing it!

  4. It’s a tough balance. Brady became Brady because he never pushed for the mega-contract with the Pats, allowing them to build a roster of just the right players for the right job. Once a QB gets to the mega-contract stage, everything gets harder.

    The problem is knowing which QBs are worth deferring to. Everyone talks about Watson, but do you think Brady goes 4-12 on any team? Do you pay Prescott mega-bucks when he’s only won 1 playoff game?

    The guys to defer to are Brady, Mahomes, Wilson, and Rodgers. Everyone else is a “maybe”.

  5. Brady is in a class by himself. Not all “great quarterbacks” are created the same.

    All this talk about Brady & weapons ignores the fact that Gronk, Antonio Brown & Lawrence Fournette were essentially out of the league when Brady urged them to join him for peanuts.

    I’m willing to be that Brady could have taken the Packers, Browns (and a few other teams that didn’t make it) to the SB.

  7. You say all that, but decline to mention one important fact that has been constant with Brady….His taking significantly less himself, to give the team flexibility to have great players around him….which is why he left the Patriots….because he was giving up money and they refused to put it to good use.

    Deshaun also took a huge payday AFTER the Texans got rid of his top target…..now that very contract will make it difficult for him to get out of there.

    I think no Qb should get more than 30 mil/per year….Brady now has 7 rings, but none of the media dares write about the one thing he’s done to achieve that…..team friendly contracts.

  8. Tom Brady has spent his entire career NOT demanding bank breaking contracts, allowing his teams to have major flexibility when it comes to the roster. His situation is not even tangentially related to Watson. This is why he commands the respect of ownership and management. Oh and the constant winning part

  9. Because of how QBs are protected, good ones can play now for 15-20 years.

    If you get that big contract in year 4 you are looking at 12-16 years of 30 mil….thst’s not enough?

    Instead they are greedy at the negotiating table…..then get annoyed when the pieces around them leave, because THEY are not protected and THEIR window is 5-7 years.

  10. I was wrong about TB.

    GOAT.

    I still think Dan Marino would have eclipsed all these guys had he played today.

  11. As great as Brady IS…in his last two Super Bowls his defenses have given up a total of 12 points. Let that sink in. TEN POINTS was enough to beat his opposition in his last two Super Bowl games.

    Shout out to Brian Flores and Todd Bowles.

  12. Let’s not forget that Brady is Brady because of the way he elevates those around him at this point in his career. Many great QB’s don’t even get to multiple Super Bowls, let alone win multiple, because the journey is so difficult. Brady is just Brady and comparisons are nearly impossible.

  13. One of these things is not like the other. Wilson, Rodgers, Mahommes and Brady are WINNERS. Deshaun is not.

  14. In response to several posts above, it’s still mind boggling that Brady was only paid $25 million this year while several other much lesser talents were paid lots more.

    And just heard this morning that only two teams showed interest when Brady was on the market for nothing but a contract — Chargers & Buccaneers. Imagine, teams didn’t have to mortgage their future to get Brady & still sat on their hands. No back-breaking multi-zillion dollar contracts or draft picks galore.

    Can’t wait until the new show. No longer the Brady-6 (QBs drafted before him). Now it will be “the Brady-29” looking at the 29 teams that passed up the chance to get Brady and where they are now.

    Just goes to show that there are a lot of very bad GMs/Coaches/Owners out there.

  15. Brady and Rodgers. That’s the list of active QBs that I would entrust with franchise decisions. Brady because of his track record and Rodgers because of his talent. Both because of their experience. Brees is experienced but no longer has the ability. Mahomes has the ability but isn’t quite there yet.

  16. The problem is, every QB thinks they’re great after a good season or two. There has only been one Brady.

  17. Remember when Brady threw 17 interceptions and his defense solely won the super bowl for him? Me neither. That’s what happened to Peyton Manning. Brady had 40 touchdown passes in the regular season, 3 rushing touchdowns, and he has now thrown like 21 touchdown passes in the super bowl.

  18. This is not a new concept. How about when Manning went to Denver? They basically let him do whatever he wanted, they gave him what he needed, let him run the offensive scheme, and they won a Super Bowl because of his presence there. Went to 2 actually, but ran into the Seahawks defense which was really good.
    Speaking of which, once again last night, a great defense almost always beats a great offense. Just sayin’

  19. If Giselle Budchen wasn’t Giselle Budchen would Tom Brady take a pay cut? Maybe. Who knows the mind of a champion

  20. I agree with this article elite franchise quarterbacks should be treated with extreme respect or treated differently. In my opinion cutting Antonio Brown after 11 days in New England due to a rape allegation was premature. Moreover Brady was pissed at the release of his best receiver without due process. It really irritated Brady more than he has publicly stated. When Brown is in the game playing for Tampa Bay he requires a lot of double coverage. Allowing for less coverage on the Buccaneers other top receivers. Antonio Brown deserved due process while playing for the Patriots even with his bad reputation. He was and still is the favorite receiver of Tom Brady!

  22. This guy has won 7 Super Bowls and played in 10. And, he only finished 1 game short of reaching the SB in 4 other seasons. Three of those AFC title game losses were to his greatest rival, Peyton Manning, who ironically just received his invite to the Hall of Fame.

    Peyton was 3-1 against Brady in AFC conference title games during the “prime years” of Brady’s career. I think that’s actually an overlooked partof Manning’s greatness. If it weren’t for Manning, Brady would’ve played in 13 Super Bowls and possibly have 10 rings!

  25. There’s only one Tom Brady. Don’t think what you’re seeing out of Brady would apply to anyone else. Not even close. Tampa Bay wouldn’t have sniffed the super bowl with any other QB. What we saw on the field was only part of it. Brady motivates his teammates like no other QB can. Perhaps if there’s another guy out there with 6 rings, but I don’t see that guy.

    ‐_________________________________

    Exactly. Yet the highest paid non qb in the league is
    Hopkins at 54.5 mil over two years.

    You telling me that Mahomes, Rodgers Watson etc are worth twice as much as everyone else on their team?

    Yet all of them….save for Mahomes, but give it time….is complaining about the pueces on their team…..hellooooo?

    And to anyone complaining that making 5 mil more than other positions is not much for a QB….really? How close are you in quality of life to someone making 5 mil more per year than you?

    The people pushing fir these contracts are agents….simple as that.

  27. It seems that the Glazers and Arians understand that concept. Arians has always been the first to admit Bradys impact on the team, including his role in bringing in key free agents, calling plays and teaching the team how to win, and I respect Arians greatly for that, a lot of coaches would be too power hungry or insecure to admit those things.

  28. A very very short list of guys might qualify for this but it’s 3-4 max IMO. Brees this and last year would not despite resume. Same with Big Ben, possibly not Wilson.
    Brady, Mahommes, Rogers. And guys may play in a depressed market for the cheap out of necessity for one year. But there is not the ridiculous long term earnings like basketball, or baseball so I can’t see year after year guys leaving money on the table accept at the very end of the career or because an incident has lowered their leverage.

