Tom Brady’s Super Bowl records

Tom Brady already owned a slew of Super Bowl records, and he set even more in Super Bowl LV, when he won for the first time with the Buccaneers. Here’s a list of all of Brady’s Super Bowl records:

Games played: Super Bowl LV was Brady’s 10th Super Bowl, by far the most in NFL history. Two other players have played in six Super Bowls, former Bills and Broncos defensive lineman Mike Lodish, and Brady’s old teammate Stephen Gostkowski. John Elway is the only quarterback other than Brady to play in even five Super Bowls.

Games won: Brady has now won seven Super Bowls. Former 49ers and Cowboys linebacker Charles Haley is the only other player with five Super Bowl rings.

Super Bowl MVPs: Brady won his fifth MVP at Super Bowl LV. No one else even has four, and the only other player with three Super Bowl MVPs is Joe Montana. Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw and Eli Manning each won two Super Bowl MVPs, and no one else has more than one.

Oldest player in a Super Bowl: At age 43, Brady became the oldest player ever to play in a Super Bowl at Super Bowl LV. The previous oldest was Colts kicker Matt Stover, who had just turned 42 when he played in Super Bowl XLIV.

Pass attempts: Brady has thrown 421 passes in Super Bowls. Peyton Manning has thrown the second-most, with 155.

Pass attempts in one game: Brady threw a Super Bowl-record 62 passes in the Patriots’ overtime win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Completions: Brady has completed 277 passes in Super Bowls. Peyton Manning has the next most, with 103 completions.

Completions in one game: Brady has the record with 43 completions against the Falcons. He also has the second-most completions in any Super Bowl, with 37 against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Consecutive completions: Brady completed 16 straight passes against the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, a Super Bowl record.

Passing yards: Brady has thrown for 3,039 yards in Super Bowls, by far the most ever. Kurt Warner has thrown for the second-most yards in Super Bowls, with 1,156.

Yards gained in one game: Brady owns the single-game record with 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles. He also has the second-most in a game, throwing for 466 yards in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.

Touchdown passes: Brady owns the record with 21 touchdown passes in Super Bowls. Joe Montana is next, with 11.

Most attempts without an interception: Brady threw 48 passes against both the Giants in Super Bowl XLII and the Eagles in Super Bowl LII without an interception. That’s the most passes without an interception in Super Bowl history.