262 players, 464 other personnel tested positive for COVID-19 this season

The NFL wrapped up a season that began with many questions about whether they could successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic by playing Super Bowl LV as originally scheduled.

Some regular season games did had to be rescheduled for things to remain on track as a result of positive tests for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, the NFL and NFL Players Association released the final testing numbers for the season.

Daily tests for players, coaches, and other team personnel began on August 1 and there were 262 players who tested positive from that date to February 6. There were also 464 positives among other personnel, including one positive test last week.

Those 726 overall positives came on approximately 959,860 tests administered around the league over the last six months.