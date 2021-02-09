Betting odds show Vic Fangio, Matt Nagy and Mike Zimmer on the hot seat

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vic Fangio, Bears coach Matt Nagy and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer are the coaches with the hottest seats, if betting odds are to be believed.

Fangio is at 5-to-1 odds to be the first coach to resign or get fired in 2021, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. That makes Fangio, who is 12-20 in two years in Denver, the favorite.

Nagy is next at 6-to-1. Nagy started his career going 12-4 with the Bears in 2018, but he has slumped to 8-8 two years in a row since then. A third year at .500 or worse would likely cost Nagy his job.

Zimmer is at 8-to-1. In seven seasons with the Vikings, Zimmer is 64-47-1 overall, but just 2-3 in the playoffs, and the Vikings had a disappointing season in 2020.

Up next is Bengals coach Zac Taylor, at 11-to-1. The Bengals are 6-25-1 in two years with Taylor, and if he can’t show real progress with quarterback Joe Burrow in Year 3, he won’t get a Year 4.

Rounding out the Top 5 is Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury at 12-to-1. Although Kingsbury has made progress in his two years in Arizona, Year 3 is the year when he needs to take the next step into the playoffs, and if he doesn’t he could be out.