Britt Reid incident report could take 30-60 days to produce

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2021, 11:10 AM EST
The crash involving Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, raises many questions. It will be a while before some of the answers emerge.

Via Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, police said at a Tuesday press conference that a report on the incident will require 30-60 days to finalize. Until then, the police decline to discuss specific cases, like Reid’s.

Reid admitted to police that he had two or three drinks before the crash, and that he had taken Adderall. One of the major questions, as flagged by Wetzel, is this: Was Britt Reid drinking in the Chiefs’ facility? If so, did the team know, or should it have known, about this clear breach of the league’s alcohol policy?

Britt Reid, as noted by Wetzel, served five months in prison for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and brandishing of a gun during a 2007 road-rage incident.

The crash happened near the team’s facility. As Wetzel points out, Britt Reid lives roughly 30 miles away. The incident occurred on the obvious path to his home.

“NFL buildings have extensive security cameras and in-house investigators,” Wetzel writes. “The Chiefs almost certainly already know when he left the building. They may know almost everything he did while inside of it.”

Again, this case raises many questions. It’s safe to say that, regarding the question of where the drinking happened, the NFL already has started asking some of those questions.

  1. Can’t wait to find out about the team doctor that prescribed Adderal to a guy with a known substance-abuse problem. This is gonna get ugly.

  2. Surprised he hasn’t been charged yet. Certainly the BAC Report has come back by now. In a normal case, a guy like this would be charged with DUI by now. Can always add additional charges down the road when the investigation is complete.

    Also surprised the Chiefs haven’t fired him yet.

  3. Andy Reid’s sons have always been a sad story and a cautionary tale of career before family.

  4. In April 2001, Eric Bieniemy was arrested for driving under the influence. Now imagine being the franchise owner who just hired this guy then Andy Reid’s son destroys lives doing the same thing.

  5. People with substance abuse problems are really good at concealing their activities. Perhaps he was drinking out of a solid (not clear) water bottle, disguising its contents.

    The blame here is not on Andy Reid or the Chiefs. The blame is on Britt for getting behind the wheel and putting others at risk. He should be subject to whatever penalties/punishment arise from his actions.

  6. Any other team would have fired him, being the HC’s son will afford him more than a benefit of a doubt

  7. If this was “Britt Smith” he’d have been arrested on the spot for DUI, which doesn’t require you to have broken any other laws or caused any sort of accident. I get they’re going to look into other stuff like how fast he was going, where exactly these stopped cars were at when he struck them, etc. But those questions would feed into other possible charges, not the DUI.

  9. The Hunt Family should be paying for all medical bills and they can do so without admitting to guilt.Im curious why haven’t they fired Andy Reid Son on the Spot.

  10. And now the injured family’s attorney can include a defendant with very deep pockets – The Chiefs.

  12. Police doing everything possible to cover for Reid’s son. Any black guy would have been arrested on the spot and let the courts sort it out later.

    Police said they had blood drawn at the hospital to check his blood alcohol level. They would have had that report in hand for several days now and know quite clearly if he was over the legal limit or not. If he was not legally drunk they would be screaming that loudly by now so most likely he was over the legal limit and should be in jail

  13. That’s funny because my buddy was busted for an accident involving alcohol, and not only was he arrested on the spot, but his court hearing was a week later, and details of his case were published immediately including the results of his blood work. Funny what a little money can do for you

