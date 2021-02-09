Bruce Arians prioritized rest, days off for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 9, 2021, 9:12 AM EST
When the Patriots came back to win Super Bowl LI over the Falcons, head coach Bill Belichick said one of the best parts of that 2016 team was that it took no days off.

He even started chanting it.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t seem to live by that mantra.

In an interview with Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Arians talked about how he prioritized rest and recovery for former Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

“You’ve got to be super involved as a coach, but with [Brady] it’s not about Xs and Os,” Arians said. “It’s making sure he’s comfortable and feels good about the game plan and work week. He’d text me and say, ‘Do you mind if I don’t throw Wednesday?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t care.’ … I’d ask him, ‘Do you want to take mental reps or do you just want to sit back?’ He’d say, ‘I just need to sit back.’ And we did that two or three times during the season.”

Arians noted Brady went from saying, “This will be the last day I ever take off,” to asking, “Do you mind if I take off Wednesday?”

Arians took the same kind of approach to Gronkowski.

“Even with Gronk I’d say, ‘Dude, you’re not practicing on Wednesdays. I need you on Sunday. I don’t need you on Thursday,'” Arians said. “And he was like, ‘Oh, man, I’ll be fresh. I’ll be like, super.’ I told him that if he ever needed a day off, he should just let me know. Because he never had days off before.”

After retiring following the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl LIII, Gronkowski’s body was likely well rested and healthy for the season. Gronkowski had not played all 16 regular-season games since 2011, and was able to start each of the Bucs’ 20 games en route to a Super Bowl victory.

There’s more than one way to win a championship in the NFL. Both Belichick and Arians have found formulas that worked for their individual teams.

9 responses to “Bruce Arians prioritized rest, days off for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

  1. Hope there will be a film about the Bucs’ championship season. Lots of info like that would be interesting.

  2. This is interesting. It’s hard for Belichick to treat guys differently. It’s important to his whole philosophy that nobody is special, it’s all about the team. But he’s not stupid, he can learn there is a different way. I think he can learn that is a way to give different guys what they need without creating division among the players.

  5. BA is a smart man. Several teams giving “veterans” days off now. The Cards having been doing that with Fitz dating back to BA’s time there. You can’t run older players into the dirt during the week and expect them to be fresh on Sundays.

  6. I agree with this approach because hey, it worked. However, what Belichick built in NE was institutional. It worked for so long because whoever came in to the organization was expected to do everything in the same disciplined way. Every guy. Belichick had the resume and stoic inflexibility to get them to buy in. The attention to detail was difficult, yes. It’s just these small type of advantages that always beat the Tomlins of the world and helps you win over 60 minutes on Sundays. Brady is the opposite of “diva” – he took everything Belichick dished out at him for 20 years. Never publically complained. He has also taken every knock Arians said this year to the media. Never complained, even though he’s the Babe Ruth of football and a lot of real “diva” QBs would have gotten in a war of words over it (Rodgers comes to mind).

    Better overall execution, less penalties. No bulletin board material. Do the little things. Be prepared. Expect to win.

    Ask any former player and they say 2 things: it was harder than anywhere else they’d been, but the reward was WINNING. Guys who were never in the playoffs in their careers suddenly had rings. Just like they’re experiencing in Tampa Bay.

    The common denominator – Tom Brady – but don’t buy the narrative that Belichick didn’t build it. It was as synergistic as anything successful in sports history.

  7. remizak says:

    February 9, 2021 at 9:34 am

    This is interesting. It’s hard for Belichick to treat guys differently. It’s important to his whole philosophy that nobody is special, it’s all about the team. But he’s not stupid, he can learn there is a different way. I think he can learn that is a way to give different guys what they need without creating division among the players.
    ———
    I dont think it’s ever been about him not knowing theres a different way but as you stated his philosophy is everyone is treated equally, if he starts to deviate from what he believes no one will follow him. A coach or any leader or supervisor knows theres multiple ways to lead but you can only lead the way you believe, when you try to copy or mimic others and you dont believe what your saying the people following you wont either.

  8. Glad to see BA get some well-earned props.

    People say he’s successful because he’s had Manning, Roethlisberger, Palmer, Luck, Brady… It’s just as true a good coach helped them be great.

  9. What is this revisionist history? Belichick gave the team days off and in later years, they even had Brady on a “pitch count” counting his throws in camp and practice with those little hand held thumb counters.
    There were plenty of times when different players were “absent from practice” for “non-football related issues”.
    Come on, man. Let’s not make stuff up.

