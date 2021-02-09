Chad Wheeler’s victim speaks out

USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent offensive lineman Chad Wheeler faces domestic violences charges, based on shocking accusations from his former girlfriend, Alleah Taylor.

Last week, Wheeler pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Taylor has spoken to CBS This Morning. The full interview debuts on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the show aired a clip of the conversation.

“I had touched my face, and I looked down and there was — there’s blood on my hand,” Taylor tells Jericka Duncan regarding the events after the assault. “And I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway, and he was sipping his smoothie. And he was, like, ‘Wow, you’re — you’re still alive.’ . . .

“I’m grateful he didn’t grab me in that moment. I was able to run to the bathroom. He went back into the living room to continue eating. I had texted his dad too, and told him that Chad was trying to kill me. And showed him a picture. Chad’s dad called him while he was eating. And while I was in the bathroom. And he answered. And he didn’t have any worry at all, and Chad was, like, ‘I’m just eating dinner. Nothing’s going on.’ And that terrified me.”

Although the Seahawks moved quickly to end their relationship with Wheeler, the league has taken no action. That has frustrated some players, who believe that the NFL should dispense swift, sudden, and decisive justice against Wheeler.