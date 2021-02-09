Chiefs place Britt Reid on administrative leave

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2021, 8:04 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave.

Reid, the 35-year-old son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a Thursday night vehicular crash that injured Reid and two children, one seriously.

“We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested,” the Chiefs said in a statement, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Our focus remains on [five-year-old] Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

Britt Reid told police that he had consumed two to three drinks, and that he had taken prescription Adderall. Police noticed a “moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” on Britt Reid, who has been hospitalized and who had surgery.

Because coaches are not protected by a union, both the team and the league can take action against Reid. Coaches have extremely limited rights in response to discipline imposed by the NFL or by their direct employer.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said that a report on the crash will be issued within the next 30 to 60 days. Other questions linger, including whether Britt Reid was drinking alcohol at the team facility, and whether the team knew or should have known about it.

12 responses to “Chiefs place Britt Reid on administrative leave

  1. If it were any other coach other than Andy Reid’s son, wouldn’t the NFL step in to suspend him right away like the Saints Bounty scandal etc-THIS IS WAY WORSE!

  4. nunya says:
    February 9, 2021 at 8:09 pm
    AFTER the Super Bowl, of course. That’s about four days too late. How convenient.

    you DO realize he didn’t travel with the team to Tampa, right?!

  5. The Kansas City Chiefs are a classless organization. PERIOD.

  6. We still don’t know if he was driving legally. We’re just hoping for a full recovery from the little kid who was injured. Hopefully Reid wasn’t legally intoxicated. Every bar in America has a parking lot, so thousand of people drive every day that have had 2 or 3 drinks. If the Chiefs ae starting to distance themselves from Reid, that could be a bad sign. They might know more than we know. But at this point, the family just wants their little kid to come home, regardless of what happens to Reid.

  7. I wonder if this was a player or any other coach not named Reid if the Chiefs would have cut or fired the person as soon as the news broke. It seems maybe because it was an inconvenient story with terrible timing for the NFL media to cover as it distracted from outrage over bigger travesties like Deshaun Watson disrespected and Eric Bienemy being passed over. It is an opportunity to discuss the horrible effects of addiction, but better to sweep it under the rug.

  8. So the message being sent from the league is that offering money for big hits on opposing players is way worse than driving under the influence, and causing an accident that results in critically injured children

  9. “so thousand of people drive every day that have had 2 or 3 drinks”

    Every drunk driver since the invention of the automobile has used the excuse of only having had 2 or 3 drinks when the truth is often two or three times that amount. The police took blood from Reid at the hospital so they’ll have a pretty good idea of how accurate that 2 or 3 drink claim really was.

  10. razorbyrd724 says:
    February 9, 2021 at 8:17 pm
    nunya says:
    February 9, 2021 at 8:09 pm
    AFTER the Super Bowl, of course. That’s about four days too late. How convenient.

    you DO realize he didn’t travel with the team to Tampa, right?!
    ————————————————————–
    Sure do … doesn’t matter. He should have been suspended regardless of where he was.

  11. Stallworth & Little killed people driving drunk and were back at it in no time I’m not surprised 1 bit

  12. Are you serious? He stays on the insurance and payroll? Yikes…y’all ‘memba cutting Hunt for kicking a chick? But Reid is on leave? Should have figured…they kept Hill and hired EB. Karma took your Superbowl.

