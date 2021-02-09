Chiefs place Britt Reid on administrative leave

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave.

Reid, the 35-year-old son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a Thursday night vehicular crash that injured Reid and two children, one seriously.

“We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested,” the Chiefs said in a statement, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Our focus remains on [five-year-old] Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

Britt Reid told police that he had consumed two to three drinks, and that he had taken prescription Adderall. Police noticed a “moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” on Britt Reid, who has been hospitalized and who had surgery.

Because coaches are not protected by a union, both the team and the league can take action against Reid. Coaches have extremely limited rights in response to discipline imposed by the NFL or by their direct employer.

Earlier on Tuesday, police said that a report on the crash will be issued within the next 30 to 60 days. Other questions linger, including whether Britt Reid was drinking alcohol at the team facility, and whether the team knew or should have known about it.