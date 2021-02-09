Chris Wesseling’s family receives important financial assistance, via GoFundMe efforts

GoFundMe.com

Chris Wesseling, a former member of the Rotoworld staff who spent the last eight years at NFL.com, died recently after a long battle with cancer. He leaves behind a wife, Lakisha, and young son, Lincoln.

Beyond the incalculable loss of spouse and father, Lakisha and Lincoln will have current and future financial needs. A GoFundMe account is helping raise money to help them.

You can contribute here. And it doesn’t take much to make a different.

Chris was only 46. Cancer, as we all know, does not discriminate. It affects everyone at some point in their lives. It often leaves destroyed families in it wake. Through efforts like this, the damage can be partially rectified.

We extend our condolences to Lakisa, Lincoln, the rest of Chris’ family, and his friends and colleagues. And we ask you to consider adding a few dollars to help Lakisha and Lincoln through the challenges to come.