Colts announce hiring of Press Taylor as senior offensive assistant

Indianapolis may or may not be close to acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz, but the club has officially made several coaching moves.

The Colts announced they’ve hired Press Taylor as senior offensive assistant, Scott Milanovich as quarterbacks coach, James Rowe as cornerbacks coach, Kevin Mawae as assistant offensive line coach, and Joe Hastings as assistant special teams coach.

Taylor is especially relevant for Wentz, as he has helped coach the QB for Wentz’s entire career. Taylor was Philadelphia’s assistant quarterbacks coach from 2016-2017, and the quarterbacks coach from 2018-2020. The Eagles added passing game coordinator to Taylor’s title last season.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator from 2016-2017.

The Colts also announced the promotions of Klayton Adams to tight ends coach, Parks Frazier to assistant quarterbacks coach, David Overstreet II to assistant defensive backs coach, and Doug McKenny to applied sports science/conditioning coach. All four had been with the club for at least the last two years.