Former NFL tight end Willie Scott dies at 61

Getty Images

Former Patriots tight end Willie Scott died Monday, the team announced. Scott was 61.

Scott originally entered the NFL as a first-round choice of the Chiefs in 1981. He was the 14th overall pick out of South Carolina.

Scott played in 97 NFL games with 42 starts and caught 89 passes for 766 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Scott spent his first five seasons with the Chiefs before they traded him to New England during training camp. He played three years with the Patriots.

Scott played 25 games with two starts for the Patriots during his three seasons (1986-88) and caught 14 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.