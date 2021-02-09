Jedrick Wills, Rashard Higgins plead guilty to speeding to settle drag racing case

Getty Images

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills and wide receiver Rashard Higgins were cited for drag racing in Cleveland last month and they settled the case on Tuesday.

An attorney for the two men said at the time that they would plead not guilty to the charges, which Wills said on Twitter was a case of police “blowing it way out of proportion.” Cleveland.com reports that the two players did wind up pleading guilty to different charges, however.

Speeding was the final charge and each player has been fined $250 to resolve the case.

Police also found a joint during the traffic stop and destroyed it without citing anyone for possession.