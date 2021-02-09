Justin Herbert will reach out to Drew Brees, other veteran QBs this offseason

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert‘s first NFL season ended with the offensive rookie of the year award, so things are off to a fine start for the 2020 first-round pick.

Building off that start in Herbert’s first full offseason as a pro will focus on two things. One is learning the new offense being installed by offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and the other is using the coming months most effectively.

Herbert plans to reach out to veteran quarterbacks on both front. He said in a Tuesday press conference that he’s talked to a couple already to pick their brains about the best way to manage offseason time and that he plans to get in touch with Drew Brees, who can shed some light on Lombardi since the new Chargers coordinator was the quarterbacks coach in New Orleans.

“I plan on doing that,” Herbert said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to watch Drew throw this past offseason and he trains with a lot of guys that I do. . . . Drew is definitely one of the guys I plan to reach out to because he’s been able to do it all and everything he’s been able to accomplish I definitely want to do.”

Herbert expects to have his playbook soon and that he believes the offense will have “bits and pieces” of what the Chargers did in 2020 alongside new things that Lombardi brings to the table.