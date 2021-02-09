LeBron James calls Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl “inspiring”

Getty Images

LeBron James tweeted several times after the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Chiefs that gave Tom Brady his seventh Super Bowl ring.

“IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK,” was the last of James’ tweets.

Brady is 43 and just completed his 21st NFL season. James, 36, is in his 18th season and has four championships.

“It’s very inspiring for a guy like myself. But two different sports, two different positions,” James said after the Lakers beat Oklahoma City on Monday, via Mark Medina of USA Today. “I don’t know how long I’m going to play the game. I don’t know how much more I’ll be able to give to the game. But the way I feel right now, we’ll see what happens. I have no timetable on it. I have no year of ‘Do I want to play until 30 this or 40 that?’ The game will let me know when it’s time. We’ll figure it out then.”

Earlier this season, James joked his wife wouldn’t let him play until he was 46. He is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season when he turns 38.

Bill Russell holds the NBA record with 11 championships. Sam Jones has 10.