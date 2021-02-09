Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Marty Schottenheimer, who led NFL teams for 21 seasons and earned 200 regular season wins, has died at the age of 77.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014 and had been ailing for the last several years of his life.

As head coach in Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego, Schottenheimer had just two losing seasons in his 21 years as a head coach and finished with a regular season record of 200-126-1. He was less successful in the playoffs, going 5-13 in the postseason and never reaching the Super Bowl.

Schottenheimer was known for his old-school coaching mentality, physical practices, and emphasizing a sound running game and a good defense. His style was sometimes called Martyball.

Schottenheimer grew up in Pennsylvania and played his college ball at the University of Pittsburgh. He was selected in both the NFL draft and AFL draft in 1965 and ended up playing six seasons in the AFL, first for the Bills and then for the Patriots. As a rookie he was chosen to the AFL All-Star Team. After a retirement that lasted from 1971 to 1973, Schottenheimer first got into coaching as an assistant with the Portland Storm of the World Football League in 1974.

After stints as an assistant with the Giants, Lions and Browns, Schottenheimer became interim head coach of the Browns during the 1984 season. In all four of his full seasons as the Browns’ head coach Cleveland made the playoffs, but the failure to reach the Super Bowl (thanks in part to back-to-back losses to John Elway’s Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game) led to his firing after the 1988 season.

The Chiefs hired Schottenheimer in 1989 and he again turned the team around, lasting 10 seasons in Kansas City, but the Chiefs again couldn’t get over the hump and topped out at the AFC Championship Game. In 2001 Schottenheimer spent one year in Washington but clashed with owner Dan Snyder and left after one 8-8 season. The next year Schottenheimer took over the Chargers and lasted five seasons in San Diego. In his final season he went 14-2, but a loss to the Patriots in the first game of the 2006 playoffs got him fired for the final time.

Several men who would become successful NFL head coaches, including Bruce Arians, Bill Cowher, Tony Dungy, Mike McCarthy and Herm Edwards, coached under Schottenheimer.

His survivors include his wife of 54 years, Pat, two children including longtime coach Brian Schottenheimer, and other relatives including brother and former NFL coach Kurt Schottenheimer.

46 responses to “Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

  3. RIP Coach. An underrated coach who won at 3 places, but never got to the elusive Superbowl. The Chargers were his best shot. They had some great teams under him.

  4. Really liked his personality & the way he carried himself on & off the football stage…. stinks he didn’t have the same success in the post season as he did in the regular season as he seemed very deserving of post season success…..
    RIP coach, you are in a better place now!!!!

  8. I’m sure he’s now seen the real “gleam”. He’s a big part of the reason I’m a Chiefs fan. “Marty Ball” was hard to watch on the offensive side, but defensively, “Marty Ball” was awesome! RIP Coach!

  11. RIP, best coach Chargers ever had and they treated him with disrespect. He should be in the Hall of Fame.

  12. I was soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo pissed when Snyder fired him. He turned that team around in a very big way but wouldn’t bow to Snyder’s personnel whims.

  13. As a Raiders fan i wasn’t a fan of Marty in the 90’s as the Chiefs beat the Raiders most of the time.

    But what a coach, was always successful everywhere he went and reading his bio above I totally forgot that he was fired after leading the Chargers to a 14-2 record, crazy

    One of the great coaches of my lifetime. RIP

  15. He was a great coach. He had some bad luck facing Elway in preventing him from playing in any Super Bowls, but other than that, his teams just came up short. His last record after building that team in San Diego speaks for itself.

  16. RIP Marty, The San Diego Chargers were never the same when they let you go after going 14 – 2. Marty belongs in the HOF. He was a great coach with some bad luck in the playoffs

  19. His 1987 Browns “the fumble” is the only time I ever painted my face for a Browns game. Marty was class extraordinaire and a motivator. He’s definitely seeing the gleam now. God bless.

  22. RIP Coach, real class act. Didn’t get KC where you wanted to but had an AMAZING run & record while you were here!

  27. Marty was central casting of a 90’s football coach. Full of piss and vinegar and always had a smashmouth team. He will be missed!

  29. Sending prayers and condolences to the family. Not making it to a Super Bowl should not detract from the fact he was a great coach.

  31. RIP… One of the most unappreciated coaches in recent memory. A great coach who was often unfairly remembered because of his shortcomings in the playoffs… He should be in Canton.

  32. Terrific coach. Reminded me of Chuck Knox. Built a winner wherever he went but could never quite get over that final hurdle to the SB. RIP coach.

  35. RIP Marty.

    I truly believe he would have gotten a Super Bowl in San Diego if they kept him on.

  36. 22 seasons as a Head coach and only two losing seasons. That is very impressive. He didn’t do as well in the playoffs though did take the Browns to 2 AFC title games and the Chiefs to 1 AFC title game. He was one of the most respected coaches in the NFL. RIP Marty.

  37. Condolences to his family

    Honestly as a nfl fan, coach schottenheimer deserved a superbowl appearance at minimum as a coach.

    He led some good KC chiefs teams and SD chargers team later in his career. He honestly had some REAL bad luck as a coach. His teams always competed.

    RIP and GB to him and his family

  38. We Love Marty in Kansas City. He was the CHiefs coach when I became a fan. We will miss you Marty. Find that Gleam in Heaven sir. God Bless RIP.

  39. @censorship

    Much respect.

    Those old Raider KC games were classic. Both teams eliminating each other from playoff contention with walk off kick offs for like 3yrs straight were epic.

  42. Honestly just as a human being. If your downvoting people paying their respect to a man who lost his life. Do the works a favor and GO AWAY!!! Wtf does that???

  43. zultimatefan…Chargers were not really his best shot. He went to two AFC title games with the Browns and one with the Chiefs. He made the playoffs 4 times with Browns, 7 times with Chiefs and 2 times with the Chargers. He did have his best record with the Chargers at 14-2 but went 13-3 twice with the Chiefs. Very underrated coach that just couldn’t seem to do anything in the playoffs.

  44. Good coach, great man. Everybody liked him.

    I take it the Chargers won’t be sending condolences after firing him even though he went 14-2. SMH.

  45. Coach of the fumble for Cleveland in AFCG

    Coach of KC when peyton manning went with absurd stats completed like 36 out 38 passes and neither team punted. Colts won on walk off FG

    The SD charger teams that ran into tom Brady

    Unbelievable!!! Felt bad for him. Very underrated coach

  46. What a shame. Condolences to his family.

    Alzheimer’s and cancer, two insidious killers.

