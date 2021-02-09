Matthew Judon: I’d love to stay in Baltimore, but it’s gotta line up

Getty Images

Linebacker Matthew Judon had “no clue” about what the offseason would hold when the Ravens’ season came to an end last month and the last few weeks haven’t done anything to clarify the situation.

Judon sat down with Adam Schien of CBS Sports Network recently and the impending free agent discussed his feelings about staying with the Ravens. Judon, who played out the 2020 season on the franchise tag, said that he’d love to be back while indicating that a lot will have to fall into place to make that happen.

“I’d love to be back in Baltimore. I haven’t been nowhere else, so I’d love to be back in Baltimore,” Judon said. “Just, it’s gotta line up, it’s gotta be perfect, and we’ve gotta make it work. So, if I’m in Baltimore I won’t be sad. Trust me, I love it here. I got a home, a really nice home. But if not, I’ll still love the city and it’ll be, I think, exciting and fun to play for a new organization and figure out what other teams are like out there.”

The Ravens also have Yannick Ngakoue, Pernell McPhee, Tyus Bowser, and Jihad Ward on track for free agency, so there’s a lot for the Ravens to line up in multiple edge rusher spots.