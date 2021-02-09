Patrick Peterson: Report of parting ways with Cardinals was a “dirty rumor”

Getty Images

Patrick Peterson has spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the Cardinals, but he’s about to hit free agency for the first time in March.

On Monday morning, a report emerged that the Cardinals and Peterson would part ways “barring a significant change in stances.”

But in his “All Things Covered” podcast released on Tuesday, Peterson dismissed that as nothing more than a “dirty rumor.”

“Honestly, there’s no real update,” Peterson said. “Me and the team haven’t talked anything about contracts, haven’t talked about parting ways. So that’s just what it is, it’s a dirty rumor.”

Peterson has started 154 games for the Cardinals since they selected him at No. 5 overall in the 2011 draft. He has 28 career interceptions and 91 career passes defensed. At age 30 in 2020, he started all 16 games and recorded three interceptions and eight passes defensed.