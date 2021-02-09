Raheem Morris: Intriguing to have potential gold jackets Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

Raheem Morris took over as the Rams defensive coordinator after Brandon Staley left to become the Chargers head coach and he found a cupboard containing a couple of prized defensive pieces.

Morris said it’s “always intriguing” to have a pair of potential gold jacket guys while discussing defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey because of what they do for the other players on the field, the coaching staff, and the team’s fanbase. He said those are players who win championships and detailed what he’ll do to get the team to that level.

“You’ve got to watch how you control, how you can scheme better,” Morris said, via the team’s website. “How can you make more players more effective? How can you make Aaron more effective? How can you make Jalen more effective? Those are the things we’ll do to emphasize and those are the things we’ll do to move forward in order to keep this thing going and get these guys to win a championship.”

Morris said he will use as many things that the Rams “had success in last year as possible” when it comes to building the scheme for the 2021 season, but that the push to get better will lead to the implementation of some new things to one of the league’s best defenses.