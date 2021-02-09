Raiders add Lester Cotton to offensive line mix

Getty Images

The Raiders added a player to their offensive line group on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of guard Lester Cotton. Cotton signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played one special teams snap in his lone appearance of the regular season. He remained with the team through the 2020 offseason, but was cut when the team dropped to 53 players.

Cotton grew up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and stayed at home to play for Nick Saban. He started 28 games while flipping between left and right guard for the Crimson Tide.

The Raiders have Richie Incognito, Gabe Jackson and John Simpson under contract at guard for next season, but Denzelle Good is set for free agency.