Ravens focusing on improving pass protection for Lamar Jackson

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2021, 1:30 PM EST
Wild Card Round - San Diego Chargers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

The Ravens want to do a better job protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2021.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said doing a better job upfront of keeping Jackson upright is a key priority for this year.

“One of the things we have to do is get better up front with pass protection,” DeCosta said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “The offensive line, in general, really battled versus some adversity this year. But pass protection is going to be a factor.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh echoed that.

“Our offensive line is, to me, a primary piece to what we try to do, and we need to build the very best offensive line that we can,” Harbaugh said. “To me, it’s a major priority. It’s a major emphasis, [and] it will be a major focal point, always, in how we coach, teach, and how we build the personnel.”

With Ravens starting right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. suggesting that he wants to be traded to a team that will play him at left tackle, Baltimore is already facing one question on the offensive line. But bigger changes may be in store for a team that wants to be sure Jackson is getting the best pass protection in the league.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Ravens focusing on improving pass protection for Lamar Jackson

  1. It is still unbelievable to me that the Ravens have escaped any form of punishment from the Thanksgiving game fiasco they caused by willfully and flagrantly violating the NFL rules.
    They starting point for their penalty should be $1M and a first round pick never mind docking their salary cap whatever revenue was lost from having to postpone THE primetime Thanksgiving night game to the middle of the afternoon on a weekday.
    Let them address the O-Line and pass protection once the league has addressed their cheating.

  2. “If they can do that to KC, they can do it to us” must be what they were thinking as they watched the Super Bowl.

    And they’re right. A strong, really strong OL is the key to their entire offensive concept having any chance to work. Jackson won’t get any faster with time, so this has to be priority 1.

  3. They’d be better off finding a real quarterback who doesn’t need an all-star O line to play halfway decent.

  4. The pass protection is probably better than what they think. I forgot if it was Romo or someone else, but they said the passing play calls where elementary at best. Seems like that’s the issue

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.