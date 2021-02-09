Ravens focusing on improving pass protection for Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

The Ravens want to do a better job protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2021.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said doing a better job upfront of keeping Jackson upright is a key priority for this year.

“One of the things we have to do is get better up front with pass protection,” DeCosta said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “The offensive line, in general, really battled versus some adversity this year. But pass protection is going to be a factor.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh echoed that.

“Our offensive line is, to me, a primary piece to what we try to do, and we need to build the very best offensive line that we can,” Harbaugh said. “To me, it’s a major priority. It’s a major emphasis, [and] it will be a major focal point, always, in how we coach, teach, and how we build the personnel.”

With Ravens starting right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. suggesting that he wants to be traded to a team that will play him at left tackle, Baltimore is already facing one question on the offensive line. But bigger changes may be in store for a team that wants to be sure Jackson is getting the best pass protection in the league.