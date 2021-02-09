Report: Chargers hire Anthony Lomando as director of sports performance

Getty Images

The Chargers are hiring Anthony Lomando as their new director of sports performance, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lomando spent the past nine years with the Broncos as their assistant strength and conditioning coach, where he was part of two Super Bowl appearances.

He arrived in Denver after spending three years working on the strength and conditioning staff for Jacksonville. He began his NFL career as an intern with the Jaguars in 2009 before being promoted to a strength staff assistant in 2010.

He arrived in Jacksonville after three years at EXOS (formerly Athletes’ Performance) in Tempe, Arizona. Lomando also worked overseas exclusively with the Qatar National and Olympic Soccer teams from 2007-08 and was responsible for preparing the club for the World Cup and Olympic qualifying matches.