Report: Eagles don’t feel they’ve received a fair offer for Carson Wentz

The Eagles want a higher price to part with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Despite reports in recent days that a Wentz trade agreement is close, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Eagles are still waiting for an offer that they feel is fair. So far, they haven’t gotten one.

What is fair? Some reports have indicated that the Colts or Bears may part with their first-round draft pick for Wentz, but there’s been no solid reporting about exactly what has been offered, and exactly what the Eagles are demanding.

So now we wait to see whether any team is willing to meet the Eagles’ asking price for a quarterback who was once an MVP candidate, but is now coming off a season in which he got benched. The Eagles want more than anyone has offered so far.