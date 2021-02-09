Report: Lions are expected to hire Antwaan Randle El as receivers coach

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is picking up a member of his first staff from the Super Bowl champions.

Detroit is expected to hire Antwaan Randle El as its wide receivers coach, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Randle El has been the Buccaneers assistant wide receivers coach for the last two seasons under Bruce Arians — who was Randle El’s receivers coach and offensive coordinator with the Steelers.

In nine seasons, Randle El caught 370 passes for 4,467 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also completed 22 of the 27 passes he throw in his career with six touchdowns.

He won Super Bowl XL with Pittsburgh, tossing a 43-yard touchdown to Hines Ward in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory over Seattle.