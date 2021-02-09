Report: Patrick Mahomes to undergo surgery for injured toe on Wednesday

Getty Images

After playing through a turf toe injury through the postseason, Patrick Mahomes will now be able to get back to 100 percent.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Mahomes will undergo surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot. Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the surgery.

Mahomes completed 65 percent of his passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions during the postseason. But he was 26-of-49 for 270 yards with two picks in Super Bowl LV. He also rushed for 33 yards.

Rapoport reports Mahomes will likely be off the field for the 2021 offseason program, if there is one. But he should be ready to go for the start of the season in September.