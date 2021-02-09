Report: Texans hiring James Campen as offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Texans have found another piece for head coach David Culley’s first staff in 2021.

Houston is hiring James Campen as its offensive line coach, per a report from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Campen was most recently the Chargers offensive line coach in 2020.

Wilson reports Campen’s contract runs three years.

Campen was a longtime Packers assistant from 2004-2018, serving as the offensive line coach starting in 2007. Green Bay added run game coordinator to his title in 2018.

After the Packers fired former head coach Mike McCarthy, Campen served as the Browns’ associate head coach/offensive line coach in 2019.

Campen interviewed with the Steelers last month, but Pittsburgh decided to promote Adrian Klemm.

A former player, Campen appeared in 67 games — starting 50 — for the Saints and Packers from 1987-1993.