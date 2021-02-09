Reports: Raiders receiving trade interest in Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

A report from TheAthletic.com on Monday indicated the Raiders would rather trade Marcus Mariota than Derek Carr. That was followed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media on Monday who reports the Raiders are receiving “legitimate and real” trade interest in Mariota.

Mariota has a $10.63 million salary-cap hit, which is what the Raiders can save — with no dead money — if they trade him.

Mariota, 27, played one game for the Raiders last season, a 30-27 loss to the Chargers in Week 15. He went 17-of-28 for 226 yards with a touchdown, while rushing for 88 yards and a score on nine carries in relief of the injured Carr.

The Titans made Mariota the No. 2 overall choice in 2015, and he played five seasons in Tennessee before losing his job to Ryan Tannehill last season. He went 29-32 as a starter, passing for 13,207 yards with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions with the Titans.

The Raiders also are getting calls about Carr, according to Rapoport, but Mariota seems the likelier trade candidate. “It didn’t sound like [the Raiders have] hung up the phone, but I don’t get the sense they want to deal [Carr], either,” Rapoport reports.