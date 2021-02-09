Russell Wilson: I’m frustrated with getting hit too much

Getty Images

The Ravens are focused on improving the pass protection for Lamar Jackson, General Manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday, and it sounds as if the Seahawks better do the same for Russell Wilson this offseason.

The Seahawks quarterback confirmed a report over the weekend that he has “grown increasingly frustrated” by the team’s inability to protect him.

“I’m frustrated at getting hit too much,” Wilson said Tuesday on a video call, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and Sports Radio KJR. “I’m frustrated with that. At the end of the day, man, you want to win, you know.”

Wilson has taken 394 sacks in his nine seasons, including 47 in 2020. He was sacked a league-high 48 times in 2019 and took a career-high 51 in 2018.

“You never want to get hit. That’s just, that’s the reality of playing this position,” Wilson said. “Ask any quarterback who wants to play this game, and I think, at the same time, it’s part of the job and everything else. I think that the reality is is that I’ve definitely been hit, been sacked, I don’t know, almost 400 times. And so we’ve got to get better. I’ve got to find ways to get better, too. And so just continue to try to find that. But I think that as we continue to go along the process, and I think about my career and what I want to be able to do, I think it always starts up front — offensively, defensively. It always does. And I think ultimately I’m grateful for the time that I’ve been able to put in every day into the process, and I love this game. I came to play this game to win championships. So if you asked me about the trust factor of it all, I mean, I’ve always put my trust in the Seahawks and trying to do whatever it takes to win and hopefully that will continue. I think that’s a key part and so I think part of that is how we go about the protection part of it and figuring those little things out like that. Those are those are important things.”

Wilson said earlier Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show he wasn’t sure whether he’s available in a trade or not, adding, “That’s a Seahawks question.” Like Tom Brady, Wilson also wants a voice in the makeup of the roster.

It sounds like improving the roster, for Wilson, begins in the offensive line.