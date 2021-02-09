Russell Wilson: I’m frustrated with getting hit too much

Posted by Charean Williams on February 9, 2021, 3:04 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Ravens are focused on improving the pass protection for Lamar Jackson, General Manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday, and it sounds as if the Seahawks better do the same for Russell Wilson this offseason.

The Seahawks quarterback confirmed a report over the weekend that he has “grown increasingly frustrated” by the team’s inability to protect him.

“I’m frustrated at getting hit too much,” Wilson said Tuesday on a video call, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and Sports Radio KJR. “I’m frustrated with that. At the end of the day, man, you want to win, you know.”

Wilson has taken 394 sacks in his nine seasons, including 47 in 2020. He was sacked a league-high 48 times in 2019 and took a career-high 51 in 2018.

“You never want to get hit. That’s just, that’s the reality of playing this position,” Wilson said. “Ask any quarterback who wants to play this game, and I think, at the same time, it’s part of the job and everything else. I think that the reality is is that I’ve definitely been hit, been sacked, I don’t know, almost 400 times. And so we’ve got to get better. I’ve got to find ways to get better, too. And so just continue to try to find that. But I think that as we continue to go along the process, and I think about my career and what I want to be able to do, I think it always starts up front — offensively, defensively. It always does. And I think ultimately I’m grateful for the time that I’ve been able to put in every day into the process, and I love this game. I came to play this game to win championships. So if you asked me about the trust factor of it all, I mean, I’ve always put my trust in the Seahawks and trying to do whatever it takes to win and hopefully that will continue. I think that’s a key part and so I think part of that is how we go about the protection part of it and figuring those little things out like that. Those are those are important things.”

Wilson said earlier Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show he wasn’t sure whether he’s available in a trade or not, adding, “That’s a Seahawks question.” Like Tom Brady, Wilson also wants a voice in the makeup of the roster.

It sounds like improving the roster, for Wilson, begins in the offensive line.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Russell Wilson: I’m frustrated with getting hit too much

  1. Then maybe he should pass the ball instead of trying to be a RB like Lamar Jackson. They have good WRs and good RBs yet Russ stands around and won’t throw it preferring to run. You never heard Brady say that because he gets rid of the ball quickly and avoids getting hit. But then again, nobody ever confused Russ with Brady so there you go. Russ is a lousy cook.

  3. Every team in the league know what Russ is cooking and what it tastes like. The same Sunday meal gets old fast………..

  4. Here’s a suggestion, take a page out of the Brady playbook and reduce your salary so they can devote that cap space to better offensive lineman. Also, continuity plays a huge role in that personnel group. Find a great ol coach and stick with him.

  5. Hard to pay for quality free agent linemen when the QB is taking up 17.6% of the upcoming salary cap… Sometimes less is more, in the grand scheme of things

  6. One quick read and take off scrambling – you’re not helping your line too much. They don’t know where you are behind them.

    Maybe spend a touch more time working reads and throwing guys open instead of running around /5 seconds after the ball is snapped so a lineman knows “I block this guy to the outside, I’m okay because Russ is inside”.

    Call the right protection, do your route tree, make some reads and throws and you’ll get hit less.

  7. He has a point, and that O-line has been mostly CRAP since he’s been there. Having said that, he covered this up in the past by being extremely mobile and made plays on the run. Can/or should he get the ball out quicker moving forward….absolutely. The Seahawks NEED to make pass blocking a priority, especially when you have AWESOME receivers like Metcalf and Lockett.

  8. He’s playing with fire if his offensive line feels like they’re being thrown under the bus. For a few years, it’s true that Seattle had one of the weakest offensive lines in the league, but the last couple years it has looked significantly better to me.

    Wilson is a great quarterback, but he needs to get the ball out of his hand more quickly if he doesn’t want to get hit as much, and the playcaller/gameplanners need to help him with that. And sure it’s true that they could still stand to improve up front.

  9. For the love of Pete.

    Brady is the GOAT. This untouchable, unapproachable deity. The second coming. Nobody compares to him. No one comes near him.

    …. yet everybody and their mother compares other QBs with him.

    So which is it? You don’t get to have it both ways.

  10. Try throwing the ball quicker then or throw it away. Stop trying to make the big play every snap. That’d be a start.

  12. Maybe if you didn’t have to pay your Qb 30 to 40 mill you could spend some on o lineman. No sympathy here cry baby!

  13. Although I will hamstring my team’s salary cap by wanting 40 mil per season (25% of the total cap), I still expect them to be able to pay for quality O-Lineman to protect me. Oh, and also pay for WR’s, and a defence. (we don’t need a RB, I’m good enough to just pass on every single down).

  15. Maybe you shouldn’t take a max contract and save some money for other players around you. What a whiner.

    If you and your agent can’t make that money up in endorsements, then that’s your problem.

    BLOW HAWKS.

  16. Does he want to make $35 million a year or does he want to win more games and take fewer hits? It’s kind of an either/or question.

  17. Wilson may take off and run at times but his ability to escape pressure ever since his leg injuries has not been there. Unfortunately, he still plays as if he can buy time with his legs when he just cannot anymore. I don’t know how much is scheme and how much is Russ being indecisive/trying to buy time for downfield shots.

    Seattle’s offensive line was close to average this year. It’s hard to expect them to spend on the line when you’re making $35M/yr. Tired of getting hit so much?…try taking a pay cut so they can afford the Jack Conklin types in Free Agency.

  18. It all starts and ends with the fat ugliess up front. Make sure your guys are taken care of, Russell.

  19. I have only seen a handful of Wilson’s games the last couple years, but when I have watched, I’ve seen a guy who throws a lot of his passes behind the receivers – as in, they turn around and come back for the ball, facing Wilson when they catch it.

    Maybe my sample size is too small, but it feels like all his improvising is taking a lot more time (and work for his receivers) than timing-based plays where he is throwing guys open or throwing to where they are going to be.

    Hard to block for someone when you don’t know where they are and how long they need it. Watching someone like Brady play, you see the advantage of a tight, timing-based offense. Plays are crisp and fewer ways for things to go wrong (like sacks).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.