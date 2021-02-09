Russell Wilson on whether he’s available in trade: “That’s a Seahawks question”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2021, 11:51 AM EST
Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Sixteen days ago, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lit a fuse that, two days later, he scrambled (sort of) to extinguish. On Tuesday morning, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took a match to a similar pyrotechnic initiating device.

Asked by Dan Patrick whether he’s available in trade, Wilson said this: “I’m not sure if I’m available or not. That’s a Seahawks question.”

At some point, it’s also a Russell Wilson question, because he has a no-trade clause. Still, before that question becomes relevant, the Seahawks have to be willing to move him. For now, that looks unlikely.

Wilson nevertheless believes that the phone has been ringing.

“I definitely believe they’ve gotten calls,” Wilson said regarding potential trade inquiries. “Any time you’re a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are gonna call for sure. I think that’s part of the process.”

Another part of the process is winning. Wilson wants to do more of it.

“At the end of the day, you want to win,” Wilson said. “You play this game every day to wake up to win. You play this game to be the best in the world. You know what I hate? I hate sitting there watching other guys play the game.”

Wilson presumably prefers to win where he is. If he can’t and/or if the Seahawks won’t do enough to try, Wilson may eventually want to go somewhere else. Somewhere where his opinions on matters like personnel will be heeded.

Like in Tampa, where one of the guys he watched play the game on Sunday won the Super Bowl.

22 responses to “Russell Wilson on whether he’s available in trade: “That’s a Seahawks question”

  2. Love Wilson and am a big Hawks fan. My son battled a brain tumor and was able to speak with Russell and he is a great guy, nothing but respect. But with the salary cap and the business as it is, why not trade Wilson to Miami for Tua and their two first round picks this year.

  3. Wilson has always struggled with route progression. That is a big part of the reason he has gotten sacked at a record rate. His brilliance in extending plays is what has led to his success but as we’ve seen with so many playoff exits, that style just doesn’t work at a Championship level.

    Instead of stirring the pot, he should be training and learning more about the route tree. Maybe spend less time on custom embroidered face masks, the LA glam lifestyle and a dreadful podcast

  4. Talk about alienating your fan base. These athletes seem to forget why their fan bases love sports and what they hate about them. You are getting paid great money to play a game. Show some humility and look at the bigger picture how lucky you have been to get to where you are.

  5. He has a no trade clause and followed up his response by saying he hopes he’s a Seahawk for life. So if you’re going to quote him to create drama, at least provide all the context.

  7. Sounds like the relationship is officially
    fractured and I’m loving every post about it.

    🍿🍿🍿💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭

  9. The Seahawks can’t afford to build a championship team around him like they did before. He should demand a trade if he wants another ring and the Washington football team should call.

  11. @holladay

    Honestly hope your son is doing well and god bless him.

    But I can’t see Miami giving you 2 first rounders after they shopped him or leaked he’s available and now this recent news. His trade value is officially diminished brother

  12. Russell to the Steelers for Mike Tomlin and the 2 third round picks the Steelers will get for losing a minority coach.

  15. His wife is a big time celebrity/entertainer. Does anyone really think she likes Seattle? NY, LA more likely. Happy wife, happy life.

  16. Maybe if Seahawks management weren’t pancake eating mf’ers….a trade would get done.

  17. Top 3 quarterbacks who won’t play in a Superbowl this decade –
    1. Aaron Rodgers
    2. DeShaun Watson
    3. Russell Wilson

  19. Would the Seahawks really trade him? He is the face of the franchise and probably the greatest in franchise history. I’d be surprised.

  20. This is what happens when QB’s suck up huge cap space. The team cannot afford to put what is left after the QB gets his pile. The Seahawks may not WANT to trade him but they may HAVE to trade him. Brady played for years on the cheap in New England but the problem was they didn’t spend the money they saved on him on other free agents.

  22. yourpointismoot says:

    Maybe if Seahawks management weren’t pancake eating mf’ers
    ———————-
    What the heck is wrong with eating pancakes? Pancakes are delicious!

