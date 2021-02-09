Super Bowl viewership drops sharply from last year

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2021, 9:32 AM EST
Super Bowl Party Cancelled Due To COVID-19
Getty Images

In 2020, the Chiefs erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win the Super Bowl. In 2021, the Chiefs didn’t even score 10 total points in the Super Bowl.

The difference in interest in the two games showed in the viewership numbers.

After a delay in the release of Nielsen figures that caused many industry observers to fear that the Super Bowl LV viewership numbers would fall far short of Super Bowl LIV, they did. Via Eric Fisher of SportsBusiness Group, the total audience (including out-of-home viewership and all streaming platforms) averaged 96.4 million. Last year, that number reached 113 million.

The depressed number comes from one basic reality: The game stunk. Although ardent football fans continued to watch the Super Bowl because: (1) it’s the Super Bowl; and (2) Patrick Mahomes has a history of erasing big deficits quickly, the casual fan was likely to move on to something else — especially after the first half.

The ongoing pandemic nevertheless makes the TV performance of the game more vexing. What else were people doing? For the pinnacle of such a quintessentially American sport, the notion that more than 230 million Americans were doing something on an early-February Sunday other than watching the game should be regarded as alarming by the powers-that-be.

At a time when the NFL seems to be obsessed with the development of audiences in other countries, there’s plenty of meat still on the U.S. bone. Maybe, just maybe, the game would benefit more from efforts to come far closer to saturation of the domestic market.

The Nickelodeon broadcast of the Bears-Saints playoff game surely represents a step in that direction, with the league focusing on spreading the football virus to a younger crowd. The league needs more of that kind of creativity in order to get the numbers to where they could be. To where, given the broader connection between football and our broader society, they should be.

Permalink 52 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

52 responses to “Super Bowl viewership drops sharply from last year

  3. I’m sure the NFL will do what it needs to rig… er, fortify the integrity of the game in the offseason.

  4. Turned it off after the horrible halftime show…..for me at 74 it was not the least bit interesting enough to give it a chance. The refs favoring the Bucs and Brady was enough to cause me to bail. If Brady is playing this is what you get no O line holding by his team and phantom roughing the passer calls. I don’t think I am alone . People are sick of Brady and the league favoring him.

  6. How many more people are unemployed this year compared to last? There are like 20 million more people out of work this year that have other things to do. Imagine if we have a real president before Jan 20th that focused on the country instead of personal benefits….

  7. But Bruce Springsteen said to “reunite”… gag! If you need to “reunite” you’re the problem.

  8. From start to finish, pre-game, production, the game, halftime… it all stunk. I thought for a while I was getting ready to watch a political convention instead of a football game.

  9. Brady is 2 things: 1. Undeniably great and 2. undeniably boring. Plus the game was boring, the halftime show was boring, and it’s the Bucs.

  11. I will only accept so much of the racial/political crap (from advertisers as much as the NFL) before I turn off the switch. They almost hit it too. I was pleasantly surprised during the season when they backed off a little, but they brought it back in spades for the SB. THAT may be the reason people turned it off at halftime.

  13. Perhaps folks are tired of being lectured to. We aren’t fans of the NFL for their stance on politics, & or, social issues. We watch because we love football.

    It’s no secret why ratings are down. Focus on football & leave the other stuff to outlets, & platforms for those issues. Offending a significant portion of your market, has never been good for business, any business.

  15. When watching most any program on television or viewing anything on social media it seems this new cultures of anti establishment etc is the only way. Well some things, such as ratings statistics cannot be manipulated (yet). You have a game and commercials with undertones, a halftime show that is, well, I’m not even sure what to say about it and the real, normal fan is turned off.
    I cannot hardly watch anything anymore, the news, TV shows with commercials, and certainly not the news. Sports used to be a place to escape and enjoy. Now it’s just another “platform”. Hopefully this will start to die down and the NFL will figure out where it’s viewership bread is buttered.

  16. No mention of the relentless, divisive, guilt trip politics the NFL is pushing?

    Come on, man.

  17. Or you willfully refuse to realize and discuss why most of my friends who stopped watching the NFL over the years see. It’s rigged. So many changed the channel this year once could coukd tell who the NFL decided who they wanted to win this year. Minutes into the broadcast Tony Romo said “The Chiefs hold” and gave an example.

    I’m 52. I’m done with it.

  18. Turned it off after the horrible halftime show…..for me at 74 it was not the least bit interesting enough to give it a chance. The refs favoring the Bucs and Brady was enough to cause me to bail. If Brady is playing this is what you get no O line holding by his team and phantom roughing the passer calls. I don’t think I am alone . People are sick of Brady and the league favoring him.

    —-

    KC averaged 7 penalties a game in the regular season. In 4 other games this season they had 10+ penalties. They were the second most penalized team in the league in 2020.

    But lets pretend the league wanted Brady to win because you have sour grapes.

  19. I like how some people declare victory that 96 million people watched the Super Bowl. The 17 million people who didn’t watch? That boils down to 15% of viewers left for orange ideology.
    Unlike the article it’s obvious I believe most of that was for political reasons and those people are a minority of a far larger group of people. You 15% aren’t quite as important as your overlords said.

  20. The NFL buried themselves at the beginning of the year when they involved politics and unaccountability to the National Anthem and showed complete disrespect for the military and the flag. That is why they begin each game with the anthem and does not represent anything else… period. This is something they need to evaluate this off season and come back to the basics of what history has worked for them. The comments by the analysts need to be focused only on football related discussions and the message is clear to the NFL that many Americans are fed up with the behavior of these players on and off the field. Sundays are meant to escape from the long week of work and escaping from the world we are caught up in by media bs. Return to football and you will find a renewed following.

  21. Perhaps folks are tired of being lectured to. We aren’t fans of the NFL for their stance on politics, & or, social issues. We watch because we love football.

    It’s no secret why ratings are down. Focus on football & leave the other stuff to outlets, & platforms for those issues. Offending a significant portion of your market, has never been good for business, any business.

    ==========================================================================================================================

    Except it isn’t a significant amount. It’s a tiny fraction of people. 15%.

  22. It wasn’t a particularly close or exciting game. No surprise viewership was done. If you want to blame someone, blame Todd Bowles.

  23. Vasteelerfan says:
    February 9, 2021 at 9:38 am
    Turned it off after the horrible halftime show…..for me at 74 it was not the least bit interesting enough to give it a chance. The refs favoring the Bucs and Brady was enough to cause me to bail. If Brady is playing this is what you get no O line holding by his team and phantom roughing the passer calls. I don’t think I am alone . People are sick of Brady and the league favoring him.
    —————————————————————————————————-
    I’m sure you called out the refs last SB as well, right? You know, when all the flags were in the Chiefs favor.

  24. I actually the halftime show was unique. Not great but definitely creative. Better than most, especially last years horrible one.

  25. Defense wins rings. Offense wins dollars. The bigger problem is the downward trend. Lower cap. No fans. Sports is our escape. Lots of people, including myself, have found better things to do on Sunday. I can get the highlights and score on my phone while playing with my son. Everything is at your fingertips.

  27. I know several hardcore football fans who didn’t watch a game of football this year. All the SJW political crap has turned off a sizeable amount of the fan base. For a Super Bowl featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to get less than 100 million fans when a good portion of the country is stuck at home tells you something. You can pretend it was the score but plenty of Super Bowl’s have been blowouts and still gotten over 100 million viewers.

  29. cmoney4949 says:
    February 9, 2021 at 9:42 am
    How many more people are unemployed this year compared to last? There are like 20 million more people out of work this year that have other things to do. Imagine if we have a real president before Jan 20th that focused on the country instead of personal benefits….

    ***********

    You did not make the point you think you did. Regardless of it it’s true or not.

    Unemployed people don’t suddenly have a ton of things to do that they can’t get away for a game/TV on a Sunday.

  30. Two reasons for the low ratings;

    1) Look back through previous SB ratings. Since Deflategate….any time Tom Brady is playing in the SB…the ratings drop. They think he cheats…whether he actually does or not….people won’t forget the deflategate saga. The public at large…is over Tom Brady.

    2) All the way around CBS did a horrible job. Pre show, game coverage, announcers favoritism for particular players, halftime show, post game coverage etc…. NBC is the best network to watch football on. Best cameras, best coverage…

  31. Forget about the game quality, people are tired of not only seeing Tom Brady in every other Super Bowl for the past 20 years, but are even MORE tired of seeing him win. By halftime this became clear and whoever was watching, went back to their lives rather than watch another re-run.

  32. Politics, race, “woke” all reared their ugly head again on the broadcast. No thanks. I tapped out.

  33. Game was boring, the political messages were guilt ridden and heavy handed, and the half time show was full of guys with jockstraps on their heads.

  34. I didn’t watch, this whole season has had the smell of “Vegas” involved in every game and ever since the eagles went for 2 to cover the spread on seahawks it just has put a sour taste in my mouth. Also When you got the first team ever playing a superbowl at their home stadium let alone with TB12 at QB, then its pretty obvious who was going to win.

  35. Lets be honest, the NFL focused it’s broadcast toward a specific racial group. Between the opening performers, political messages, half time show, etc. there is no denying that. Unfortunately for them, 73% of this country is not in that particular group, and the ratings reflect that.

  36. These comments are ridiculous–

    That same “political crap” has been going on for years, so it’s not that. Get woke go broke is something yt people say to make themselves feel better about being non-empathetic and uneducated.

    If you’re turning off the game because of politics, you understand neither Football nor politics; it’s twisting your sense of reality, seek help.

  37. I was waiting for Springsteen to take a knee during the Jeep commercial – what a pathetic halftime show along with the commercials –

  38. I have watched a lot less football from the time players started kneeling

    Roger Goodell could mess up a solid steel ball

  42. If it was the Vikings getting their rear ends handed to them people would not have turned the channel at halftime,they would have stuck around and cheered every TB touchdown.unfortunately that opportunity wont come any time soon.

  43. Hey NFL, believe it or not, people want to watch a fair game where officiating isn’t controlling the outcome. We’re not the brakes brainless zombies you think we are. Keep shoving agendas and forced outcomes and we’ll find something else to do.

  44. I know why I didn’t watch the pregame or 2nd half. POLITICS! Sports is supposed to be a break from the real world, but they did it at the draft and continued it here. People are worn out with it.

  45. The lowest viewership numbers in 14yrs and what it doesn’t tell you here is that tucked inside those numbers is the viewers per minute numbers which was 5.7mil meaning people were popping into check the score and then leaving, they weren’t staying to watch!

    Now 96.4mil viewers sounds good but considering it was the lowest in 14yrs(2008) and that the viewers per minute only averaged 5.7mil that’s S=A=D, SAD!

    Not to mention they lost their 8 biggest commercial ad buyers this year because of all of the social backlash, they said not having commercials was better than people taking commercials the wrong way so they lost a ton of money there too!

    GET WOKE GO BROKE!

  46. The league should be concerned that the ratings could have been worse with a Bills-Packers matchup.
    ======

    Most of New York would have tuned in at some point. There are 22 million people in the NY Metro area alone.

    And as every NFL city knows, the Packers have fans across the country.

    I’d bet Packers-Bills easily top 96 mil.

  47. For anyone who thinks the halftime show stunk…you probably weren’t the target age for it.

    I watched the game with my kids and their friends–four 17-year-olds and one 12-year-old. All of them thought it was really good. They knew most of the songs played. That’s who the halftime show was for…younger adults. This is how the NFL tries to attract a younger audience, by making the halftime show an event that these folks want to see. What’s wrong with that?

    I’m 51, so it wasn’t my kind of music. But let’s be real…no one wants to see the Stones or the Who anymore. Even though that IS my kind of music, I don’t even want to see them play a live performance anymore.

  48. If you’re turning off the game because of politics, you understand neither Football nor politics; it’s twisting your sense of reality, seek help.
    —–
    I think they turned the game off because football, like TV shows and movies, is entertainment. No one wants to be lectured by their entertainment. Kind of defeats the whole purpose.

  49. COVID insanity, “woke” politics, demonic halftime show, awful flag football rules…the Super Bowl, like anything else allowed to be broadcast these days, is unwatchable garbage at this point.

  50. Maybe it’s because people want to watch a game. Instead we’re bombarded by politics. I was watching the Australian Open. No politics. No agendas.

  51. Nielsen’s methodology is flawed so don’t trust any number they put out.
    They are a joke and if it didn’t benefit the Advertising Agencies / Advertisers they would have been out of business years ago.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.