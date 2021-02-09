The Buccaneers will have a boat parade on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t have a traditional parade to celebrate their Super Bowl LV title, but they will have one befitting their moniker.

According to multiple reports, Tampa will host a boat parade on the Hillsborough River on Wednesday. Details, including the time that the flotilla will begin, are still being worked out between team and city officials.

The Tampa Bay Lightning had a boat parade last year to celebrate winning the Stanley Cup. Fans were welcomed to come out to the river on boats to cheer on the team from a distance and that will presumably be the case for Wednesday’s event as well.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians lamented the fact that the team wouldn’t be taking part in a parade this week. This may not be what he had in mind, but it will give Tampa some chance to celebrate what’s been a great sports run for their town.