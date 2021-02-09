The Eagles are quickly losing leverage in the effort to trade Carson Wentz

February 9, 2021
When trying to trade a player, the leverage for maximizing the return comes from one of two places: Having multiple teams pursuing the trade or persuading one or more teams that the current team will keep the player.

The Eagles seem to be quickly losing both types of leverage, if they ever had either.

The notion that the Bears and Colts are competing for Wentz hasn’t taken root. The rumor of Wentz and a draft pick to the Bears for quarterback Nick Foles, running back Tarik Cohen, and a first-round pick, which came from the Eagles’ sideline reporter for radio broadcasts, feels like an effort to get the Colts to offer more.

Really, why would the Bears want Wentz? More importantly, why would Wentz want the Bears? If Wentz fails in Chicago, he’ll hear it just as quickly and just as loudly as he’s heard it in Philly. And if Wentz fails in Chicago, everyone is getting fired. Wentz shouldn’t want to step into that kind of situation.

The Eagles, who reportedly are grousing that they haven’t gotten a fair offer for Wentz, will have a hard time making the Colts think that the Eagles will keep him. Wentz, by all appearances, wants out. The Eagles, by all appearances, realize that it’s time to move on.

And on the scale of Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff, Wentz lands far closer to Goff when it comes to the value of jettisoning his contract. The Eagles avoid the vesting of more than $40 million in fully-guaranteed pay by trading him in the middle of March. If they were determined to keep him, they would have said so long before momentum built toward a trade.

Reports emanating from the Wentz camp have contributed to that momentum. That keeps the Eagles from getting the most that they can for Wentz.

Two years ago, the Eagles floated the notion that they would tag and trade Nick Foles. When they realized that no one would trade for a franchise-tagged Nick Foles. The Eagles didn’t tag him. In this case, common sense suggests that the Eagles eventually will take what they can get for Wentz.

For now, the Eagles have one obvious suitor. Unless someone joins the Colts at the table, the Eagles will trade Wentz pursuant only to the terms that the Colts will offer.

Or the Eagles will keep him. And they’ll live with the consequences of committing that kind of money to a guy who doesn’t want to be there.

As to Foles, he could still end up back in Philly. Even if the Bears don’t trade for Wentz, they’ll likely try to move on from Foles. In the end, don’t be shocked if the Eagles ship Wentz to Indy, and bring Foles back to Philadelphia for the third time.

  2. Why does what Wentz wants matter? With his contract and the pay he played last year, he’s not in a position to make demands.

  3. After he signed his contract and then play as poorly as he did it doesn’t look like they ever really did have any leverage at all. They are a hostage to $$$$$ and they know it. They are just looking for a sucker to give up too much to take on the right to pay an overpriced player.

  4. It would be amazing to see Foles back in Philly showing the fans who kept clamoring about his greatness that he is on a good day average.

  5. Just as the Eagles are losing leverage, so, too are the Texans with Watson as the list of QB needy teams diminish. If the Covid-19 crisis is still with us, what is to stop Watson from opting out and working in the community next season? I don’t think many commentators are factoring in that possibility which would prevent the Texans from putting a monetary armlock on Watson. Just speculating; what’s to stop Watson from announcing that if he is still in Houston and has the option to opt out, he will opt out and dedicate the next year to community issues?

  8. Wow. Penthouse to the doghouse for this dude.
    He was the second coming of Montana a couple of years ago.

    Now he’s considered dog meat….

  9. Sounds about right. Eagles may need to give up a first round pick to get rid of Wentz’s contract. It’s crazy that they are asking for a first round pick for him.

  10. I just don’t understand why the Eagles want to trade him? $34 million in dead money when the salary cap is only $180 million! How do you build a team? I would hope for a bounce back season from Wentz. If it doesn’t happen then the cap hit is much less in 2022 then now.

  11. I’m disappointed that Wentz hasn’t addressed any of this publicly, and the longer he waits, the worse it looks… unless he’s quietly talking to players and coaches, it doesn’t seem mendable at this point… it’s a shame that he’ll be shipped out after one bad year, Big Ben and both Manning brothers were kept by their teams after 20+ INT seasons… if Wentz does go to Indy, Eagles fans will see the Wentz they saw in 2017, and the same people who blasted the team for giving him his contract will spend all of 2021 blasting them for getting rid of him.

  12. I am confused, wasn’t Nick Sirianni hired to save Wentz? His coaching resume doesn’t seem to mesh with Hurts style of play. Seems like Roseman or Lurie have no clue at what they are doing.

  17. Funny when you read anything from anybody in Chicago or Indy beat writers or papers, both are all in on Wentz. Must be something to it since the colts brought in Press Taylor and the Bears gave a “promotion” to DeFilippo.

    I don’t know much about Howie Roseman other than that he can’t draft. One thing I do know is he can fix a cap and quickly. The Eagles will find a way to win on this deal. The Rams got hosed because the GM is as patient as a roadrunner.

  18. The Eagles are second in the NFL in terms of being over the reduced salary cap for next year to the tune of around $50 million. Just unloading Wentz’s salary would be a victory. If someone offers a 1st for Wentz Philly needs to jump on the offer.

    Personally, to eat that salary given his performance this year I’d offer a late 2nd rounder and nothing more.

  19. Even if the Eagles just get a 2nd rounder for him it’s worth it to get off that contract.

  20. Like I tell my kids when we have a yard sale: Your stuff is worth what someone will pay for it.

  21. arealisticpackerfan says:
    February 9, 2021 at 3:54 pm
    Why does what Wentz wants matter? With his contract and the pay he played last year, he’s not in a position to make demands.

    Agreed. Florio is a tad bit wrong here. The albatross is Wentz – his contact, his already expressed desire to leave, etc. This is not the Eagles mishap, sorry. Plus anyone that doesn’t know that what a GM says and doesn’t say doesn’t really affect negotiations….the other side must really not be that bright to not see “tactics”.

