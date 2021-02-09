Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams Friday

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the presumed No. 1 overall choice in the 2021 draft, will hold a de facto Pro Day on Friday.

Lawrence’s agents announced last week Lawrence has a labrum injury in his non-throwing shoulder that needs surgery to repair. The injury was discovered after Lawrence left college, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

By not waiting for Clemson’s Pro Day next month, Lawrence can get surgery on his left shoulder sooner than later. That will allow him to be ready for training camp.

Frankly, Lawrence could just undergo surgery and skip throwing for scouts. It’s unlikely one throwing session against air will affect Lawrence’s draft status. But when Rapoport asked his camp why Lawrence would throw, the answer was: Why would he not?

Lawrence passed for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns with five interceptions in 10 games last season despite missing time with COVID-19. He also ran for 203 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries.