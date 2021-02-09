Vikings announce promotion of Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator

Getty Imgaes

The Vikings have made it official, announcing the promotion of quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Kubiak replaces his father, Gary, as Minnesota’s offensive play caller. Gary Kubiak announced his retirement last month.

“I’m happy to keep consistency of the scheme and the staff on the offensive side of the ball for 2021. I believe in the system and the coaches we have,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said in a statement. “Klint will do a great job leading them and continuing to put our players in position to maximize their skills.”

Klint Kubiak was the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach for the last two seasons. He served as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Broncos from 2016-2018.

Kubiak moving to offensive coordinator was one of a few coaching staff moves the team announced on Tuesday. With Kubiak moving up, Minnesota promoted Andrew Janocko from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. And the team has hired former Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for the same position.

“I’ve talked with Keenan a few times, and he’s already had great advice for me,” Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said, via the team website. “Knowing all he’s accomplished on the field and knowing a few of the guys he’s coached before, we definitely got a great coach and our group is ready to take advantage of that.”

Additionally, the Vikings named Sam Siefkes defensive quality control coach. He served as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for Wofford College from 2018-2020.