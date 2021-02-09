Vikings are signing Greg Joseph

Getty Images

The Vikings are adding another kicker to their offseason roster.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Greg Joseph is signing with the team. They already have Dan Bailey on hand.

Joseph spent the season on the Buccaneers practice squad. He was called up to the active roster for one game and did not play.

His last regular season action came in two games for the Titans in 2019. He didn’t try any field goals and made all nine extra points he tried. He was 17-of-20 on field goals and 25-of-29 on extra points in 14 games with the Browns in 2018.

Bailey had a poor 2020 season. He was 15-of-22 on field goals and 37-of-43 on extra points, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer consistently backed him throughout the campaign.