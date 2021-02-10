Adrian Peterson would like to play with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson has done a lot in his NFL career, but one thing he hasn’t done is play in a Super Bowl. He’d like to sign with a team that he thinks will be back in the Super Bowl next year.

That’s why Peterson, who becomes a free agent in March after playing on a one-year contract with the Lions in 2020, says he’d love to play for the Buccaneers.

“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson told TMZ.com. “If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”

Peterson previously played for Bucs coach Bruce Arians in Arizona in 2017, and he said playing with Tom Brady also appeals to him.

“Playing with Tom Brady, that by itself is enticing,” Peterson said.

Peterson’s comments point to the way that great quarterbacks can attract players to sign with a team. Whether the Buccaneers even want the soon-to-be 36-year-old Peterson remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt that plenty of players will want to play for Brady and the Bucs, which will be a key advantage for Tampa Bay in a year when a falling salary cap means plenty of free agents will have to settle for less money than they would ordinarily make, and may decide to prioritize the best chance to win in 2021, and wait for 2022 to prioritize the best contract.