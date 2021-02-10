Broncos are releasing A.J. Bouye

Getty Images

The veteran cuts heading into the new league year are beginning.

Multiple reports out of Denver indicate the Broncos are releasing cornerback A.J. Bouye. The move will create around $13 million in cap space, according to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

The Broncos acquired Bouye from the Jaguars last March, inheriting the five-year, $67.5 million deal he signed with Jacksonville as a free agent in 2017. Bouye played seven games for the Broncos in 2020, but was suspended for six games on Dec. 9 for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Bouye served four games of the suspension but will miss the first two weeks of 2021.

Bouye has played 100 games, starting 69, since signing with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2013. He’s recorded 14 career interceptions and 72 passes defensed.