Bruce Arians’ wife and kids urged him to consider opting out before the season

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has just had the greatest season of his career, but six months ago there was no guarantee he would coach at all.

Arians told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that his wife and kids urged him to consider opting out of the 2020 season because they were concerned about him contracting COVID-19.

“Some people said, ‘Dad, you need to opt out this year,’ and I was like, `’No way. I’ll risk it. It’s going to be a magical year,’” Arians said.

Arians said he and his wife were very careful all season, with Arians never going anywhere but work.

“I went to work, came home,” he said. “We haven’t gone out to dinner since July. We have all these open-air restaurants here, but I just couldn’t risk it. Both of us are high risk.”

The 68-year-old Arians has now been vaccinated.