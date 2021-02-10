Bucs GM vows: “We’re gonna f—ing win this thing again next year”

Getty Images

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht was feeling brash at today’s Super Bowl LV victory celebration in Tampa.

Licht vowed that the team has the necessary cap space to keep its core group of players from this year’s championship team into next year, when Licht said the Buccaneers plan on winning Super Bowl LVI.

“We’ve got the resources to keep all of you guys together, and to keep you next year, and we’re gonna f—ing win this thing again next year,” Licht said.

The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls was the Patriots, following the 2003 and 2004 seasons. That team, like this Buccaneers team, had Tom Brady at quarterback. And Licht thinks this Buccaneers team, like that Patriots team, has a core group of players who can stay together for another title run.