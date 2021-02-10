Cameron Brate on trophy toss by Tom Brady: It was THE best catch of my life

USA TODAY Sports

Somewhere on the bottom of the Hillsborough River is Chris Godwin‘s cell phone. Fellow Bucs receiver Scotty Miller accidentally dropped it in the river during the team’s boat parade celebrating their Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs.

At least Miller didn’t drop the one that counted at the end of the first half of the NFC Championship Game against the Packers.

But it was tight end Cameron Brate who made the catch of the day Wednesday.

Tom Brady brazenly tossed the Lombardi Trophy from the boat he was riding on to another. It was estimated a 10-yard underhanded toss of the trophy.

Brate caught three passes for 26 yards in the Super Bowl. None was bigger than his catch three days later.

““That was the best catch of my life,” Brate said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Unbelievable. That was THE best catch of my life. If I had dropped that? I think I would’ve had to retire. That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady. A great throw.”