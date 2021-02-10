Chiefs sign Deandre Baker for 2021

Getty Images

Cornerback Deandre Baker didn’t have much time to show the Chiefs what he can do during the 2020 season, but he’ll get another chance this season.

Baker signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad a few days after armed robbery charges against him were dropped in November. He played seven special teams snaps in Week 15 and then started Week 17 with the Chiefs resting starters. He had five tackles and a sack before breaking his femur.

Despite the injury, the Chiefs signed Baker for the 2021 season on Tuesday. The 2019 Giants first-round pick was released last September after being charged with armed robbery.

“The injury that he had, it was ugly, but he’s gonna be okay,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said last week, via the New York Post. “The femur was fractured, believe it or not, but it was a clean one and it’s gonna heal fine. I kinda like his talent. It was hard to get to know him as a kid in that short of a period of time. I do like his talent. I’m hopeful we can get him back. I’d like to work with him.”

Tight end Evan Baylis, linebacker Omari Cobb, defensive end Austin Edwards, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, wide receiver Joe Fortson, defensive end Demone Harris, linebacker Emmanuel Smith, center Darryl Williams, and guard Bryan Witzmann also re-signed with the team after time on the practice squad in 2020.