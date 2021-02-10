Contract expired, Britt Reid is no longer an employee of the Chiefs (for now)

Getty Images

Britt Reid’s administrative leave didn’t last long.

A day after the Chiefs announced that Reid had been placed on leave following a Thursday night car crash that caused multiple significant injuries, a report has surfaced that Reid no longer is employed by the Chiefs.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com and confirmed by PFT, Reid’s contract has expired. He’s currently not employed by the team.

Whether Reid will be, or would have been, re-signed is a different issue. The Chiefs may wait to re-sign Reid until after the ongoing legal investigation ends and/or the NFL concludes its review under the Personal Conduct Policy. If the Chiefs hire a new outside linebackers coach, that would suggest the team is moving on.

Implicit in this development, of course, is that (assuming offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract had the same terms), he’s also currently not an employee of the team. The Chiefs, however, intend to keep Bieniemy. Reid’s status seems far more tenuous, even though his father is the team’s head coach and has been since 2013.