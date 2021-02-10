Could the Bengals be adding a Ring of Honor?

Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals may be set to add a Ring of Honor to Paul Brown Stadium.

According to Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19, the Bengals deleted a tweet from their official Twitter account that appeared to show the names of offensive tackle Anthony Munoz, quarterback Ken Anderson and defensive lineman Tim Krumrie listed on the stadium facade. Cameras from the TV station were also able to capture Munoz’s name on the stadium walls on video shot from outside of the stadium.

The Bengals do not have a Ring of Honor currently. It’s a regular honor for many other teams across the NFL, but the Bengals have been without their own.

Munoz is the only primarily Bengals player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Charlie Joyner and Terrell Owens each spent time with the team and ended up in the Hall of Fame as well, but Munoz’s career was completely in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Anderson and Krumrie are both members of the Bengals Hall of Fame and would be among the first players considered for the team’s Ring of Honor if they are adding the recognition.