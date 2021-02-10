David Carr says Raiders have turned down trade offers for Derek Carr

Getty Images

Amid talk that the Raiders may trade backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, there’s also been talk about the possibility that starting quarterback Derek Carr could be on the trade block. Carr’s brother says that isn’t happening.

David Carr, the former NFL quarterback who now works for NFL Network, said that there’s been interest expressed to the Raiders, but the Raiders have turned the offers down.

“Teams have called and have offered and have all been told no,” David Carr said, via James Palmer of NFL Network.

What’s unclear is whether they were told no because their offers weren’t good enough, or because the Raiders simply have no interest in trading Carr. For the right offer, the Raiders would certainly be willing to trade Carr, but the Raiders’ asking price may be higher than any team is willing to pay.