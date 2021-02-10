Duce Staley: D’Andre Swift has special traits and I’m excited to work with him

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift accounted for 878 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in his rookie year, rushing for 521 yards and making 46 receptions for 357 yards.

Speaking to the media in a Wednesday press conference, new Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley said he feels Swift can be a three-down back. And he thinks Swift can be plenty effective at the NFL level.

“D’Andre is a kid that I’ve been watching for a very long time,” Staley said. “He’s a Philly native. Being able to go out and watch him in high school, he was super talented in high school. Of course, he’s super talented now. I’m just happy to be a part of his growth and his development for the next couple years I’m excited about that.

“I had a chance to study him at Georgia, and going to the Combine and getting a chance to see him, he’s got some special traits. And I can’t wait to just get him in the room, have a conversation with him — that’s where it starts. And then we’ll start building what we’re going to do.”

Coaching for Philadelphia from 2011 through January, Staley said he went to see Swift play high school ball through a connection with the Eagles’ security director.

“He was awesome,” Staley said. “He was able to do what special players do on that level.”

As in, make everybody miss.

That’s what Staley will coach him up to do for 2021 and beyond.