Jerry Jeudy: I need to take advantage of my opportunities next season

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had ups and downs in his rookie year.

He caught seven passes for 125 yards with a touchdown in a Week 9 loss to the Falcons. He caught five passes of 140 yards with a touchdown in the Week 17 loss to the Raiders, highlighted by his 92-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

But then he dropped five passes in the Week 16 loss to the Chargers.

In all, the No. 15 overall pick caught 52 passes for 856 yards with three touchdowns in 16 games. But he received 113 targets, putting him at a 46 percent catch rate. Of the 42 players with at least 100 targets, that figure ranked 41st.

“I had a lot of opportunities come my way that I didn’t take advantage of,” Jeudy said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “I know that’s the biggest thing I need to do [in 2021].”

Jeudy also noted part of his biggest focus for this offseason is to make sure he never has another five-drop game again. He’s in Florida to train for the offseason and said he’s “ready to get back into it.”

The Broncos have some questions at quarterback for 2021, but Jeudy should be a solid building block no matter who is throwing him the football.